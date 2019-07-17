Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.71 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.47 beta means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta and it is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 39.18% at a $114.64 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 91.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.