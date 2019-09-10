Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.76 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.78 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $129.33, while its potential upside is 79.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.