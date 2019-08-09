Reviewing BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioLineRx Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.