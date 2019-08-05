Reviewing BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s results

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 16.88 N/A 0.16 122.24 Sientra Inc. 8 3.83 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioLife Solutions Inc. and Sientra Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 13 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioLife Solutions Inc. and Sientra Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.13% and an $21 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sientra Inc. is $17, which is potential 207.97% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sientra Inc. looks more robust than BioLife Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares and 54.1% of Sientra Inc. shares. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Sientra Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.