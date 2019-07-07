Reviewing BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BioLife Solutions Inc. has 3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioLife Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.90% 4.50% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BioLife Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. N/A 16 137.27 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

BioLife Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

BioLife Solutions Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. The competitors have a potential upside of 31.91%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that BioLife Solutions Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioLife Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.22 and has 3.43 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioLife Solutions Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats BioLife Solutions Inc.’s competitors on 5 of the 6 factors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.