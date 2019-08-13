Reviewing BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 15.27 N/A 0.16 122.24 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.45 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioLife Solutions Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioLife Solutions Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Biomerica Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 13 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Biomerica Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioLife Solutions Inc. and Biomerica Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.85% and an $21 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.