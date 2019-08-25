Reviewing BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)’s and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s results

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 16.72 N/A 0.16 122.24 Apyx Medical Corporation 6 10.49 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioLife Solutions Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 13 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Apyx Medical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apyx Medical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioLife Solutions Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 8.75%. Meanwhile, Apyx Medical Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 17.65%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioLife Solutions Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 52% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Apyx Medical Corporation

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apyx Medical Corporation.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.