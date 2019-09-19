Reviewing BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)’s and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s results

Both BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.51 N/A -1.06 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 124 6.02 N/A 2.87 47.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BIOLASE Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BIOLASE Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk and Volatility

BIOLASE Inc.’s current beta is 2.04 and it happens to be 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BIOLASE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. has stronger performance than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.