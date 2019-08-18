Reviewing BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)’s and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s results

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -1.06 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BIOLASE Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

BIOLASE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BIOLASE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Retractable Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BIOLASE Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BIOLASE Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $3 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares and 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares. BIOLASE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 43.7% are Retractable Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. was more bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.