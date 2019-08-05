Reviewing BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)’s and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s results

We are comparing BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.71 N/A -1.06 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 735 6.14 N/A 20.91 36.20

In table 1 we can see BIOLASE Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BIOLASE Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Risk and Volatility

BIOLASE Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BIOLASE Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. BIOLASE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BIOLASE Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BIOLASE Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.81% and an $3 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BIOLASE Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.5% and 99.3%. About 0.2% of BIOLASE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year BIOLASE Inc. was more bullish than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.