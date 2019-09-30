Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

We are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,997,597.31% -201.4% -89.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 45,010,845.99% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 86.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 28.3% respectively. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.