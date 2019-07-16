Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.24 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 74.11% and an $79.17 average target price. Competitively NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 174.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that NewLink Genetics Corporation looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than NewLink Genetics Corporation

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.