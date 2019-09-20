Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.71% and an $78.17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.