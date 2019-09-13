Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.89 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 73.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 61.4%. Insiders held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.