Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s results

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 82.41M -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 105,225,138.45% -201.4% -89.8% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 3,253,325,964.23% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus price target of $78.17, and a 89.64% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, which is potential 219.36% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kadmon Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.