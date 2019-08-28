Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

This is a contrast between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.04 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average price target of $78.17, and a 108.23% upside potential. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 172.85% and its consensus price target is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 35.9% respectively. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.