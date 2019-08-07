Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 99.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.17. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 243.88%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.