Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 66.71% at a $78.17 average target price. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 62.91% and its average target price is $65. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.