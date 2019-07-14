Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $79.17, with potential upside of 86.19%. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 39.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 85.2% respectively. About 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.