Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target is $79.17, while its potential upside is 73.20%. Competitively the consensus price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, which is potential 67.15% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 46.27% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.