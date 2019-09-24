Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 68.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.17. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 99.43% and its average price target is $7. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 84.9%. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.