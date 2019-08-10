Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.25 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average target price is $78.17, while its potential upside is 98.50%. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 359.18% and its average target price is $27. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 48.5%. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.