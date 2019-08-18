Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.83 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 99.31% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with average price target of $78.17. Competitively Codexis Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.75, with potential upside of 77.37%. Based on the data given earlier, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.