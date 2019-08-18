Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 99.31% at a $78.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.