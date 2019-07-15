Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 82.25 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target is $79.17, while its potential upside is 73.16%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 106.49% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.