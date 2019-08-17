Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Achaogen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Achaogen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, with potential upside of 99.31%. On the other hand, Achaogen Inc.’s potential upside is 1,718.18% and its average price target is $2. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Achaogen Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.