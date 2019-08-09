Reviewing Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s and Its Rivals results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biogen Inc. has 92.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Biogen Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biogen Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.50% 20.50% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Biogen Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. N/A 260 8.81 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Biogen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Biogen Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Biogen Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 3.82 2.75

$270.84 is the average target price of Biogen Inc., with a potential upside of 13.69%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 67.97%. Based on the results given earlier, Biogen Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biogen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Biogen Inc. had bearish trend while Biogen Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Biogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. Biogen Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biogen Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Biogen Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. In other hand, Biogen Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Biogen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Biogen Inc.’s peers beat Biogen Inc.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.