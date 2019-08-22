Reviewing Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

This is a contrast between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.