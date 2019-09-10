Reviewing Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.37 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.