Reviewing Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.88 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average price target of $35.75, with potential upside of 132.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 45.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.