Reviewing Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

We are comparing Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biofrontera AG and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biofrontera AG and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 733.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 77.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 3 of the 5 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.