Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential is 72.49% at a $7.4 consensus target price. Competitively VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 3,132.92%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.