Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.72 N/A -0.61 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Verastem Inc. 4,824,105,230.96% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 296.83% and its consensus target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 47% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.