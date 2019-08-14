Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 14.40 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 72.90% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 180.79% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.