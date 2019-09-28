Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,543,769,539.97% -118.3% -34.9% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta means BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.