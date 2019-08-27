Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

We are contrasting BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 73.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 1.1% respectively. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.