Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.67 N/A -0.61 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 94.73 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, NewLink Genetics Corporation which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, and a 73.71% upside potential. Competitively NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 172.11%. Based on the results delivered earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than NewLink Genetics Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.