Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

This is a contrast between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.56% and an $7.4 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.