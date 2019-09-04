Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.84 N/A -0.61 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, and a 67.04% upside potential. Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 173.30%. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.