Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 6.53 N/A -0.61 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 132 4.15 N/A 8.02 17.24

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.37 shows that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 58.12%. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 20.11% and its consensus target price is $170.82. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 99.6%. 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.