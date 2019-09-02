Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 72.49%. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 111.27% and its average price target is $6. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.