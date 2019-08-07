Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.86 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.29% and an $7.4 average target price. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $88.33 average target price and a 6.90% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.