Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.4, and a 82.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 45.6%. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.