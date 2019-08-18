Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 70.11% and an $7.4 average target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 374.52% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.