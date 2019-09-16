Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 55.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.