Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.41 N/A -0.61 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.86 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.37 beta means BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with average target price of $7.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.