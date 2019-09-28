Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,543,769,539.97% -118.3% -34.9% Amarin Corporation plc 1,972,218,690.40% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 98.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.