Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.74 N/A -0.61 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.80 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 67.42% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with average price target of $7.4. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 273.83% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.