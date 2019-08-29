Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 85.19 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.30% and an $7.4 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 46.2%. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.