Reviewing BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.81 N/A -0.61 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 68.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 17.6% respectively. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.